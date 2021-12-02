Ottawa Public Health is reported its highest new COVID-19 case count in nearly two months as the province reports more than 900 new infections.

The health unit is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most since Oct. 3. That follows 50 new cases on Wednesday and 16 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations from the virus, however, remain steady. There are 11 people in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care. The number of active cases has increased to 350.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 959 new cases and seven new deaths from the virus.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 851, up from 692 at this time last week.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa early Thursday afternoon.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 24 to Nov. 30): 29.0 (up from 26.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 24 to Nov. 30): 2.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.97

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 291 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 241 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 155 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 129 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healh unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 854,793 (+5,887)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 813,987 (+714)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 350 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 329 on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,132.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA There are 11 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, including two in the ICU. Both of those numbers are unchanged from Wednesday. Age categories of people in hospital: 0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 4 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1

80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1 (Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection) COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY 0-9 years old: 14 new cases (3,137 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (4,294 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (7,083 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (4,908 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,204 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (3,659 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,163 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,193 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (905 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (551 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (4 cases total) VARIANTS OF CONCERN Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern. Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,221

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 4

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,312

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122 *OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,543 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 3,862 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 22 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 36 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Six new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are eight ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 20 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

