OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The daily novel coronavirus report shows there are now 429 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health also announced another death linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, but no other details were released. Seven deaths in Ottawa have been linked to COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told Council on Wednesday that while there are 429 lab confirmed cases in Ottawa, modelling data suggests there could be between 11,000 and 34,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Public Health daily report shows the median age of cases of COVID-19 is 47 years old. The oldest case involves a 102-year-old. The youngest case is a one year-old child.

Fifty-one health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, 35 people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 13 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Ottawa Public Health says 130 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in two more Ottawa institutions on Wednesday: Madonna Care Community and Carlingview Manor.

There are now outbreaks at 12 institutions, including the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, Ottawa Hospital General Campus and the Montfort Hospital.