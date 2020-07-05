OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has launched a website of resources for First Nations, Inuit and Métis residents.

The page is a central hub for various health-care resources from either Ottawa Public Health or other health or Indigenous agencies in Canada.

NEW! We’ve launched a new webpage with COVID-19 resources for First Nations, Inuit and Métis Community Members. Check it out and please share: https://t.co/LexfdhfKFW pic.twitter.com/xiGVe7pkFA — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) July 5, 2020

"Kwey, Aniin, Shé:kon, Ainngai, Taanshi," the page's introduction begins.

The page includes links to resources about COVID-19, grocery shopping and cooking, mental health, and parenting and pregnancy. Many are available in a variety of Indigenous languages, including Algonquin, Inuktitut, Michif, Cree, Ojibwe, Mi'kmaq, and Oji-Cree, as well as English and French.

"OPH recognizes the impact and legacy of colonization and ongoing systemic racism on the health and well-being of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, aspires to be a culturally humble and safe organization, and is strongly committed to public health actions that promote reconciliation and health equity for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Ottawa," a note on the page says.

You can find the page here.

Racism a public health issue in Ottawa

Last month, the health board approved a motion identifying racism as a public health issue.

One of the recommendations in the motions was to establish a process in collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners, to ensure respectful planning, collection, analysis and sharing of health data to inform improvements to physical and mental health of Indigenous populations in Ottawa.

"Racism, discrimination and stigma are associated with poorer physical, mental and emotional health and greater mortality. My job is to not only control infectious diseases but also to promote the health of the population by working with others to ensure fair opportunities for health," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said, when speaking to reporters June 5.