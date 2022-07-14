Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health says it's working to increase vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of 8 a.m., Ottawa residents aged 18 and over are eligible to book an appointment for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Second booster doses will be offered at an interval of 140 days after an individual receives their first booster dose.
Ottawa Public Health is currently operating two community clinics – at JH Putman School and the Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA. While a new community is scheduled to open at Century Public School on July 19, the clinic at JH Putman School will close on July 30.
"Ottawa Public Health is increasing operations at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs to respond to the provincial announcement regarding expanded availability of a fourth dose (second booster) of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 18 and over," Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Trevor Arnason said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
"Ottawa residents seeking their second booster are encouraged to reach out to local pharmacies using the provincial pharmacy locator to find those that provide COVID-19 vaccines. Some primary care physicians are also providing boosters."
The health unit is recommending the following high-risk individuals get their second booster dose as soon as possible:
- Individuals 18+ who are moderately to severely immunocompromised
- Individuals aged 60 and over
- First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over
- Residents of a long-term care home, retirement home, or Elder Care Lodge and older adults living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services
You can book an appointment at a community clinic through the Provincial COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.
Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore suggests healthy adults may want to wait until the fall, when a "bivalent COVID-19 vaccine" may be available.
"While we're making this option available, it is important to note that healthy, currently vaccinated individuals, continue to have significant, persistent protection against severe disease even six months after the last dose," Dr. Moore said Wednesday.
"However, there may be individuals with personal or medical circumstances in those age groups who may benefit from an additional protection of a second booster."
People are urged to speak with their health-care provider to discuss whether or not to get a fourth dose.
WIth files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what $800,300 will buy you in nine Ottawa neighbourhoods
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
Famed Russian arms dealer, 'Merchant of Death,' back in the spotlight
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer labelled the 'Merchant of Death' who inspired the Hollywood movie 'Lord of War,' is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
'I only have so much money': Poll shows New Brunswickers unhappy with provincial government’s action on inflation
A new poll by Angus Reid shows nine out of ten New Brunswickers are not happy with how the provincial government is fighting inflation and the rising cost of living.
Toronto
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario paving scams make customers overpay and leave piles of debris
More homeowners in Ontario say they have been victims of paving scams which saw them overpay for shoddy work and get left with piles of driveway debris in their front yards.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday as province logs increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
Quebec City nightclub accused of kicking out patrons for being 'too homosexual'
A renowned Quebec City nightclub is embroiled in a controversy over a homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee and allegedly threaten legal action against a popular singer-songwriter.
Northern Ontario
-
Fundraising event Thursday aims to raise $100K for Sudbury’s hospice
The third annual Care-A-Thon event happens Thursday, with Pure Country Radio, in partnership with Desjardins, asking the community for help once again.
-
Harvest Algoma launches summer breakfast program
To address summer services gaps, Harvest Algoma is again holding its Every Breakfast Counts campaign.
-
Northern police agencies join OPP-led initiative to crack down on guns and gangs
A number of northern Ontario law enforcement agencies are uniting with the Ontario Provincial Police to enhance their capacity to crack down on guns and gang violence.
London
-
Wheels off on Highway 402
A Melbourne man is charged after police say two wheels came off the trailer of a transport truck.
-
'He could light up a room with his smile': Family mourns loss of loved one
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
-
Here’s how some common grocery staples have changed in price
Ontarians shopping at grocery stores may have noticed their bills have been fluctuating recently.
Winnipeg
-
Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
Calgary
-
Bergen tornado given EF-2 rating by Environment Canada
A tornado that flattened trees, damaged several homes and destroyed another property has been given a rating by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Police investigate shooting at Deerfoot City shopping centre
Calgary police are looking for suspects after they were called to northeast mall for reports of a shooting.
-
People should look at adjusting budgets with Bank of Canada interest rate hike: MNP Calgary
People in Calgary and across Canada are expected to feel the effects of the Bank of Canada’s move to increase its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent in a dramatic effort to cool inflation.
Saskatoon
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
-
Sask. mobile home residents forced to leave Leisureland after lease expires
It’s the first summer in 18 years that Karen Fisher won’t be planting flowers in the garden that surrounds her home in Leisureland, a mobile home community southwest of Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce Kane, Campbell and Kulak signings
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane, goalie Jack Campbell and defenceman Brett Kulak to start NHL free agency.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash west of Edmonton
A 72-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Stony Plain Tuesday night.
-
Beekeeper called in to remove around 15,000 bees from downtown signal light
A local beekeeper says a swarm of bees on an LRT signal light should be gone within the next 24 hours.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver realtor says interest rate spike a big blow for first-time buyers
A Vancouver-based realtor says the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike is a huge blow for first-time buyers in one of the country's most expensive real estate markets.
-
Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back home
In a desperate attempt to help her family from Afghanistan, B.C. resident Hassina Shahidyar plans to stage a hunger strike in Ottawa.
-
Langley mall evacuated after bear spray deployed
A Metro Vancouver mall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when bear spray was deployed during a fight among "youths," police say.
Regina
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Highway 6 north of Regina detoured due to collision: RCMP
RCMP are currently on the scene of a ‘serious collision’ on Highway 6 north of Regina. The collision has resulted in a detour, according to a news release.
-
Former Regina mayor honoured with renaming of City Square Plaza
Former Regina mayor, Pat Fiacco, was recognized on Wednesday by the renaming of City Square Plaza in his honour.