Here's where you can get a second COVID-19 booster dose in Ottawa

Ottawa residents aged 18 and older will soon be able to roll up their sleeve to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The Ontario government announced that starting on Thursday, eligible residents can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The second booster dose will be available to eligible residents five months after you receive the first booster dose.

Here is a look at where you can get the COVID-19 booster shot in Ottawa.

Community Clinics

Ottawa Public Health says appointments are strongly encouraged for community clinics as drop-in capacity will be limited.

JH Putman School – 2051 Bel-Air Drive (last day of operation is July 30)

Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Boulevard

Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Century Public School – 8 Redpine Drive (opening July 10)

Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

After School Vaccination Clinics

Ottawa Public Health says the priority for the drop-in clinics is for children aged five to 11 years, their families and household members in the surrounding community.

Pinecrest Public School – 1281 McWatters Road

July 14 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Anne – 235 Beausoleil Drive

July 19 - 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ridgemont High School – 2597 Alta Vista Drive

July 21 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Viscount Alexander - 55 Mann Avenue

July 26 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mobile Vaccination Clinic

St. Laurent Shopping Centre

Clinic is located in the empty store beside Linen Chest

Dates: July 20, July 27, August 19 and August 24 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bethel Church – 500 Viewmount Drive

July 20 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hub

Ottawa Public Health says no appointment is needed to receive a vaccine at the neighbourhood health and wellness hub.

Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre – 1560 Heatherington Road

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Ledbury Pavilion – 1250 Ledbury Avenue

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Bayshore Field House – 175 Woodridge Crescent

Tuesday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

AMA Community Centre – 1216 Hunt Club Road

Tuesday to Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre – 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Bellevue Community Centre – 1475 Caldwell Avenue

Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Greenboro Library – 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive

Tuesday and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

African, Caribbean and Black Wellness Resource Centre – 1021 Cyrville Road

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rideau High School – 815 St. Laurent Boulevard

Tuesday and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Canadian Mental Health Association – 311 McArthur Avenue

Tuesday and Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Emerald Plaza Library – 1547 Merivale Road

Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Friday: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm)

St. Aidan's Anglican Church – 934 Hamlet Road

Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Jules Morin Fieldhouse – 400 Clarence Street

Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Pharmacies

Select pharmacies in Ottawa are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

For a list of pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.