Here's where you can get a second COVID-19 booster dose in Ottawa
Here's where you can get a second COVID-19 booster dose in Ottawa
Ottawa residents aged 18 and older will soon be able to roll up their sleeve to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot.
The Ontario government announced that starting on Thursday, eligible residents can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.
The second booster dose will be available to eligible residents five months after you receive the first booster dose.
Here is a look at where you can get the COVID-19 booster shot in Ottawa.
Community Clinics
Ottawa Public Health says appointments are strongly encouraged for community clinics as drop-in capacity will be limited.
JH Putman School – 2051 Bel-Air Drive (last day of operation is July 30)
- Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA – 265 Centrum Boulevard
- Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
Century Public School – 8 Redpine Drive (opening July 10)
- Tuesday to Thursday – 12:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday – 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
After School Vaccination Clinics
Ottawa Public Health says the priority for the drop-in clinics is for children aged five to 11 years, their families and household members in the surrounding community.
Pinecrest Public School – 1281 McWatters Road
- July 14 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Anne – 235 Beausoleil Drive
- July 19 - 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Ridgemont High School – 2597 Alta Vista Drive
- July 21 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Viscount Alexander - 55 Mann Avenue
- July 26 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Mobile Vaccination Clinic
St. Laurent Shopping Centre
- Clinic is located in the empty store beside Linen Chest
- Dates: July 20, July 27, August 19 and August 24 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bethel Church – 500 Viewmount Drive
- July 20 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hub
Ottawa Public Health says no appointment is needed to receive a vaccine at the neighbourhood health and wellness hub.
Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre – 1560 Heatherington Road
- Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Ledbury Pavilion – 1250 Ledbury Avenue
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
Bayshore Field House – 175 Woodridge Crescent
- Tuesday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
AMA Community Centre – 1216 Hunt Club Road
- Tuesday to Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre – 3320 Paul Anka Drive
- Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
Bellevue Community Centre – 1475 Caldwell Avenue
- Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
Greenboro Library – 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive
- Tuesday and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
African, Caribbean and Black Wellness Resource Centre – 1021 Cyrville Road
- Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rideau High School – 815 St. Laurent Boulevard
- Tuesday and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
Canadian Mental Health Association – 311 McArthur Avenue
- Tuesday and Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
Emerald Plaza Library – 1547 Merivale Road
- Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
- Friday: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm)
St. Aidan's Anglican Church – 934 Hamlet Road
- Thursday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
Jules Morin Fieldhouse – 400 Clarence Street
Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (closed 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
Pharmacies
Select pharmacies in Ottawa are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
For a list of pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators sign star forward Claude Giroux
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
NEW | 'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company an exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
Ontario expands eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
Delays at Toronto Pearson airport 'getting better,' GTAA says
After months of chronic issues at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the operating agency says things are 'getting better.'
July supermoon: 'Buck moon' set to light up the night sky
The evening sky will offer Canadians a stunning view of the full moon tonight, one that will be visible to stargazers the world over.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
Former senior U.S. official John Bolton admits to planning attempted foreign coups
John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Woman dies, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van collides with dump truck: N.S. RCMP
One person has died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a van and a dump truck in South Alton, N.S.
-
'It's hallway medicine': Horizon CEO promises permanent ER closures 'not on the agenda,' solving offload delays a priority
Offload delays, where paramedics are unable to transfer a patient at the hospital because there are no beds or not enough health-care workers to staff those beds, have become more of an issue in New Brunswick this year.
Toronto
-
Ontario expands eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo
The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.
-
Median income of people living in four major Ontario cities revealed
The latest Canadian census data has revealed the median after-tax household income of people living in four major cities in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
-
Quebec records 11 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise by over 100
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Highway 40 partially closed due to multi-vehicle collision in Montreal's West Island
A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer and a truck carrying cows resulted in the closure of westbound Highway 40 in the West Island on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents perturbed about COVID-19 cases at northern summer camp
At least three positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Camp Bickell just outside of Timmins, and some parents are raising concerns about a lack of communication.
-
Sudbury police searching for Junction Creek creep who exposed himself on the trail
Greater Sudbury Police are warning the public about a suspect who has been seen exposing and touching himself along Junction Creek.
-
Lost, injured hikers keeping OPP helicopters busy this summer
The Ontario Provincial Police helicopter has been very busy the last few weeks with three injured and lost hikers needing to be rescued from northeast provincial parks over two days.
London
-
MLHU ready to get fourth COVID vaccines into arms
The Middlesex-London Health Unit says fourth doses of a COVID vaccine will be available starting Thursday.
-
Man discovered on fire dies in hospital: Police
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
-
Increased police presence in Parkhill
Middlesex OPP are giving a heads up to people in Parkhill that they may see an increased police presence throughout town Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
Kitchener
-
Ontario expands eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
Calgary
-
Final body from capsized boat pulled from Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP officials confirm the third and final body has been located in the Spray Lakes Reservoir in connection with a weekend boating accident.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
Mid-July snow blanket delays season opening at 2 Kananaskis campgrounds
Two backcountry campgrounds in Kananaskis Country remain off-limits to campers as snow is still on the ground well into summer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man wants city to take action on nearby overgrown yard
Ed Ahenakew is picking some weeds in front of the house he’s lived in for more than 50 years in the Riversdale neighbourhood.
-
Extreme heat expected for Saskatoon
Saskatoon continued to be under a heat warning Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon could be entering new COVID-19 wave: researchers
New data suggests Saskatoon could be on the verge of a new wave of COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Oilers free agency: Evander Kane re-signs, TSN reports Jack Campbell 5-year deal
Free agent goalie Jack Campbell is signing a five-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, TSN reports, just after the team announced it had re-signed forward Evander Kane.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
-
Household income declines in Alberta due to oil, but still among highest in Canada
Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.
Vancouver
-
'Graphic and alarming videos' used in latest series of romance scams, Burnaby Mounties say
Mounties are warning that a string of romance scams reported in recent weeks have been especially coercive, using violent videos to intimidate victims.
-
Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study
Space junk re-entering Earth's atmosphere could have as much as a one-in-10 chance of killing a person in the next decade, a recent B.C. study suggests.
-
Disciplinary review ordered after Vancouver cop hit person in face during arrest: OPCC
A disciplinary review has been ordered by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner after a Vancouver cop was charged with assault in connection to a 2019 arrest.
Regina
-
Sask. family warns of unwanted GoFundMe page created after cattle lost in lightning strike
A Saskatchewan family who lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike last week wants people to be aware that a GoFundMe page created for them was done so without their approval or request.
-
A first for Regina, Caribbean Carnival on its way to the Queen City
Regina will have its inaugural Caribbean Carnival festival this summer and it’s set to fill the Queen City streets with colour and excitement.
-
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.