Drop-in flu vaccine clinics kick off in Ottawa today, with nearly a dozen being held across the city over the next two weeks.

Ottawa Public Health’s first flu clinic of the season is today at A.Y. Jackson Secondary School in Kanata. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinics serve everyone six months of age and older; no appointment is necessary.

This flu season is expected to be a particularly rough one. Australia, whose flu season is often a predictor for North America, had one of its most severe on record.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy-nose or head, body aches and chills.

It is estimated that every year about 3,500 Canadians will die from flu related illness with about 12,000 ending up in the hospital, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

OPH says on top of the flu vaccine people can help prevent the flu by washing hands frequently with soap, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding touching eyes and mouth.

Here’s a complete list of Ottawa Public Health community flu clinics:

Saturday, Nov. 2: A.Y. Jackson Secondary School, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Mother Teresa Catholic High School, 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7: Fred Barret Arena, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Beatrice Desloges Catholikc High School, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: South Carleton High School, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: West Carleton Secondary School, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14: Osgoode Township High School, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16: Alfred Taylor Recreation Centre, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18: Sacred Heart Catholic High School, 3:30-7:30 p.m.