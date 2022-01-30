All English public and Catholic elementary schools in Ottawa will be open for in-person learning on Monday, except for Centennial Public School in Centretown.

School boards have been monitoring this weekend's "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, including speaking with Ottawa police and city officials to see if schools can open on Monday.

Both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools will be open for in-person learning on Monday.

The exception is Centennial Public School on Glooucester Street, which will shift to online learning.

"Families with students at Centennial will receive additional information from their teacher and/or principal about remote learning opportunities for this day," said the OCDSB.

School boards are encouraging families to plan extra travel time on Tuesday.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools will be open on Monday.

"Based on discussions with (Ottawa Police Service), it has been determined there are no public safety concerns around keeping OCSB schools open (Monday)," said the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

"Parents are encouraged to check the OSTA website for any bus cancellations or delays."

The French Catholic school board said it is in communication with Ottawa police and city officials about the situation in downtown Ottawa and potential impacts on school.

"This situation could cause some disruption of various schools due to the traffic ban in and around the city centre," said the CECCE, adding more information will be sent to parents and staff this evening.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa says in-person classes will resume on Monday.

"Potential disruptions to traffic and public transit due to the demonstration on Parliament Hill. Plan travel accordingly," said uOttawa Sunday evening. "Support staff can work from home Monday to reduce traffic on campus."