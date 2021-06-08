OTTAWA -- Ottawa police officers will be stepping up patrols around local mosques following Sunday's vehicle attack in London, Ont. that police said was motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.

Imam of the Ottawa Mosque, Muhammad Suliman told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" that incidents like the one in London make people in the community nervous.

"We may be thinking about putting more cameras or upgrading our system because the incidents are coming more and more and people are getting scared more and more," he said.

In a statement to CFRA, the Ottawa Police Service said officers frequently increase their visibility around religious sites following incidents like the one in London.

"When a local, national or international threat/incident occurs and raises public safety concerns with any community in Ottawa, the Ottawa Police Service will pay special attention to religious/cultural locations, as needed," a police spokesperson said.

"As such, when a Quebec City mosque was the target of a terrorist attack in 2017, and again with the hate motivated murders in London this week, the Ottawa Police focuses its presence in the community at Ottawa area mosques."

If you need mental health support following the news of this attack in London, Ont., you can find links and phone numbers to support services here.

The police service also said it reaches out to community and religious leaders directly to provide information.

The attack in London killed four members of the same family across three generations, who were all out for a walk together. Only a nine-year-old boy survived.

A vigil for the family is being held in Ottawa Tuesday at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street starting at 7 p.m.