Ottawa Police Services Board failed to follow proper procedure in hiring interim chief after Sloly resignation, audit finds
The Ottawa Police Services Board did not follow proper Police Services Act procedure when delegated authority was given only to then-chair Diane Deans to hire an interim police chief during the "Freedom Convoy" protest, an audit of the Police Services Board's response found.
Three audits were requested in March 2022, shortly after the convoy protest was cleared out in a major police response on the heels of the Emergencies Act's invocation. Former city manager Steve Kanellakos had asked for an evaluation of the city's response and the Ottawa Police Services Board approved a motion to have Gougeon look at both the OPS's handling of the convoy protest and the police board's.
The board audit found that after Peter Sloly resigned as chief of police on Feb. 15, 2022, the board agreed to hire an external candidate to replace him on an interim basis, because of strain already on the command structure of OPS at the time due to the intensity of the protest and because of vacancies in executive roles.
However, it determined that while board chair Diane Deans was given delegated authority to contact and vet a limited number of candidates, the process was not adequately transparent nor properly staffed, as the Police Services Act requires a police services board to delegate responsibility to at least two members, not just one.
"While potential Interim Chief external candidate names were obtained and discussed in-camera with the full Board, neither the Human Resources Committee nor the Board was involved in the vetting process or establishing the criteria for selection," the audit concluded. "The Chair was delegated responsibility to contact a limited number of potential candidates; however, no evidence could be provided to demonstrate the extent to which this vetting of the candidates took place.
"In this case, there was limited transparency or ability for input/challenge in the selection and hiring of the external Interim Chief and the delegation of authority was not compliant to the (Police Services Act)."
During a raucous council meeting on Feb. 16, Deans was ousted and replaced as chair of the OPSB and several other members resigned. A separate audit into the city's response noted that several councillors acted outside their role with respect to police oversight, and could be perceived as politicizing the police service.
The auditor general recommended the board ensure sufficient due diligence in cases where a non-standard hiring process is employed and to ensure adequate transparency. Ultimate decisions should be delegated to at least two members of the board to be compliant with Section 34 of the Police Services Act and to allow for sufficient challenge of such decisions, she said. The board agreed with the recommendation.
OTTAWA POLICE DID NOT PROVIDE ADEQUATE INFORMATION TO BOARD
The audit also found that the board did not understand its role relative to such a large event and that many of the issues the board had stemmed from a lack of information provided by the Ottawa Police Service itself.
The audit into the Ottawa Police Services Board said that the board sought legal expertise to support and guide them through the unprecedented protest that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks. However, it also concluded that the board was not given the proper level of operational information until much later in the protest's timeline.
The OPSB's major events policy requires that the board is informed as soon as is practicable when there is a reasonable possibility that the Ottawa Police Service may be involved in the policing of a major event and that the board is provided, at the earliest possible stage, with sufficient relevant operational and other information to allow it to understand details of the major event.
The audit found that despite significant intelligence concerning the major impact the coming protest would have, the chair of the police services board, Diane Deans, was only first informed about the Freedom Convoy by police on Jan. 24, 2022, five days before they arrived. Police had been planning for the convoy for about 10 days prior. This information was given to Deans after a regularly scheduled OPSB meeting during which no mention of the convoy protest was made. The full board wasn't notified until a day later, Jan. 25 and was further brief on Jan. 26 during a special meeting that was called by the chair.
"The Board Chair was notified January 24, 2022, and the full Board the following day, only three days before the convoy protestors were scheduled to start arriving in Ottawa, and twelve days after the OPS was first aware of the event," the audit found. "As a result, the Board’s ability to fulfil its responsibility of helping to establish the mission, objectives, and priorities of the event response was severely impeded."
The board was not briefed on the OPS operational plan for the protest, which had been established by the time of the special meeting on Jan. 26. The audit found that this would have required an in-camera session, which was not scheduled and which no board member requested.
"By not having a thorough discussion of the mission and priorities of the event, the Board was unable to fully meet the expectations of the Major Events policy in terms of its responsibility to consult on the mission, objectives, and priorities of the event," the audit found.
The audit said that it would not be until Feb. 17, after the resignation of Peter Sloly as chief of police, that the board would receive a detailed overview of operations, which described the final plan to remove protesters.
"During a major event, the Board cannot adequately perform its oversight functions unless it is provided with relevant and appropriate operational information as soon as the information is available. Timely sharing of this information from the Chief of Police to the OPSB is therefore crucial to the Board’s ability to carry out its role. As the Board was only provided with sufficient relevant operational information towards the end of the convoy protest, it was challenging to effectively perform their oversight responsibilities and ensure adequate and effective policing throughout the major event," the audit concluded.
"More specifically, without the operational details the Board was requesting, they would not have been able to ensure that operational plans were consistent with the mission and objectives of the major event."
RECOMMENDATIONS
The auditor general made 11 recommendations to board staff. The board agreed with all of them.
1. The Board should review and update the Major Events policy and other related Board policies to clarify expectations on the collaboration between the Board and the Chief of Police and the dissemination of intelligence and sharing of operational plans during a major event. The Board should ensure they are consulted when mission, objectives, and priorities are developed in the early stages of a major event.
2. With the onboarding of any new Chief of Police (and on an ongoing basis), the Board should ensure their expectations with respect to major events and related policies are communicated and clearly understood.
3. In cases when a non-standard hiring process is employed, the Board should ensure that sufficient due diligence and transparency is maintained to ensure the full Board is aware and supportive of such critical decisions. Additionally, if necessary, ultimate decisions should be delegated to at least two members of the Board to be compliant with Section 34 of the PSA and to allow for sufficient challenge of such decisions.
4. The Board should formalize, by written policy, its expectations related to dissemination of information by the Chair to the full Board. This should include the nature and extent of the information as well as the mechanism and timing of dissemination of that information.
5. The Board should seek out legal expertise, on an ongoing basis, to confirm that its activities and decisions are in accordance with its legislative and procedural requirements.
6. The Board should, at a minimum, review the role of the City Solicitor and outline instances in which it would be inappropriate for the City Solicitor to provide advice or be present in meetings where there is the potential for a perceived or actual conflict of interest given the City Solicitor’s role as legal counsel for the City. This review could include performing a cost-benefit analysis of retaining regular, independent, Board counsel moving forward to eliminate the potential for perceived or actual conflicts of interest.
7. The Executive Director, in collaboration with Board members, should conduct an analysis of board competencies against the policy expectations to identify any gaps and consider options for bridging these gaps through specialized training and/or advisory support.
8. Leading up to the appointment of new Board members by either Council or the Province of Ontario, the Executive Director should proactively indicate the optimum skills, expertise and experience for potential candidates that would complement the existing Board.
9. When appointing a Chair, the Board should consider the expected workload as compared to the candidates’ portfolios/commitments. The Executive Director, in collaboration with the City Clerk’s Office, should ensure that members of Council are made aware of the likely time commitment prior to any appointments being made, so that Councillors appointed to the OPSB can determine if they will have sufficient time to execute their roles and responsibilities once appointed. In addition, job descriptions for Board members as well as the Chair and Vice-Chair should be reviewed and amended to ensure they accurately reflect the time commitment required.
10. The Executive Director, with the support of Board members, should review and enhance the new Board member orientation program, including additional focus on roles and responsibilities. As part of this, clarity should be provided on the role and responsibility of Councillors who sit on this independent Board.
11. The Board, in collaboration with the Executive Director, should review the resourcing requirements of the OPSB staff to ensure there is adequate resourcing to support the Board in the execution of their statutory responsibilities.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain on the way this week
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada deploys military assessment team to Turkiye after earthquake
A senior government official says a Canadian military assessment team is on its way to Turkiye in the wake of a devastating earthquake that's killed thousands.
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
New one-and-done therapy can help curb severe COVID-19 infection: Canadian-led study
A Canadian-led study of a new potential antiviral therapy shows a single dose can help cut the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Tyre Nichols documents: Officer never explained stop to him
The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being stopped, newly released documents show, and emerging reports from Memphis residents suggest that was common.
5 key takeaways from the BoC's first summary of interest rate deliberations
In a first for the Bank of Canada, it has released a summary of deliberations by its governing council regarding its policy decision to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 per cent in January. Here are five key takeaways from those discussions.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them
The way respiratory viruses have circulated this fall and winter, most Canadians could probably benefit from a hand-hygiene refresher. Here are the latest hand-washing best practices to apply in your daily life.
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
Atlantic
-
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Toronto
-
Ontario lawyer facing discipline after filing $229-million lawsuit against sugar baby he was 'obsessed' with
An Ontario lawyer who filed a $229-million lawsuit against his former “sugar baby” for alleged fraud had his case dismissed after the court found he'd become "obsessed" with the young woman when she attempted to end their arrangement.
-
New details revealed about death of married couple in Bowmanville
The man and pregnant woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home last weekend were married, police say.
-
Ontario grocery chain that went viral for low prices reveals how they keep costs down
An Ontario grocery chain said they are seeing an “unprecedented” surge in customers after a recent TikTok revealing the company’s low food prices went viral.
Montreal
-
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver charged after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
-
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
-
opinion
opinion | Tom Mulcair: This is why the federal health-care proposal is so disappointing
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family in shock as workplace fatality case dismissed over trial delays
A grieving family in Noelville, Ont., is reeling after a judge dismissed a trial connected to a 2019 workplace fatality involving a close family member.
-
Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Sudbury police officer charged with sexual assault, exploitation
In a case that dates to 2007, Wayne Foster, a former police officer in Sudbury, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
London
-
Sentencing for former teacher guilty of sex crimes delayed
Former London, Ont. high school teacher Dustin Epp, 48, was supposed to appear for his sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, but the matter has been delayed until next week due to health-related concerns and to give Epp more time to prepare his legal defence.
-
20-year-old driver caught travelling more than double the speed limit: OPP
A 20-year-old driver from London, Ont. is temporarily without a licence after OPP stopped them for allegedly driving 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Tuesday night.
-
'Suspect siphoning fuel': Man arrested after massive fire destroys 6 U-Haul trucks in London, Ont.
A thief was siphoning fuel from trucks on York Street in London before a massive fire broke out in a storage yard. U-Haul told CTV News London an explosion occurred at 745 York St. around 1 a.m. Hours later, a photographer from the London Police Service Forensics Division was on scene taking photos of charred vehicles.
Winnipeg
-
Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
-
Federal money put up for study of Manitoba landfill search for women's remains
The federal government is putting up $500,000 for a feasibility study into a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women at a Winnipeg-area landfill.
-
'We want justice': Lawsuit claims feds owe $11 billion to Treaty 1 First Nations
An annual $5 payment to members of seven First Nations has remained the same for more than 150 years, but one man is hoping to change that. Zongidaya Nelson is suing the federal government for 11 billion dollars on the behalf of his Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, and the six other First Nations in Manitoba that signed Treaty 1 in 1871.
Kitchener
-
'It’s horrific': Community honours Karen Cunningham after Woodstock police call her death suspicious
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
Nine people injured in Perth County crash
Nine people have been injured after a two-vehicle collision in Perth County.
Calgary
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicle
A man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest neighbourhood of Highwood
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Calgary dog bus takes pups to play at off-leash park
Calgary has dozens of dog walkers, but only one company that uses a school bus to transport its clients' pups to the park
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
-
'I lost all my friends': Saskatoon couple coping with loss of family and friends in Turkiye
A Saskatoon couple is left feeling powerless to help their family and friends dig out of the rubble following the two major earthquakes in Turkiye on Monday.
-
Saskatoon city councillor cancels event due to threatening phone calls and emails
Saskatoon's Ward 3 city councillor David Kirton decided to cancel his “Coffee with the Councillor” event scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Confederation Mall because of what he calls threatening phone calls and emails which became a “cause for concern”.
Edmonton
-
Girl kidnapped from Edmonton street, sexually assaulted in nearby apartment: police
A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl and Edmonton police believe there may be more victims.
-
Second bomb threat made against Sylvan Lake school
For the second time in as many days, Fox Run School in Sylvan Lake was evacuated after a bomb threat on Wednesday.
-
'Callous,' Alberta SPCA calls abandoning of kittens in St. Albert ditch
Animal welfare advocates are urging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets after two kittens were found abandoned in a child's backpack in the St. Albert area last week.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver food bank partners with 34 new programs as record 15K people seek support monthly
The Greater Vancouver Food Bank has partnered with 34 new community agencies this year alone, as the organization races to meet record-breaking demands that are showing no signs of slowing.
-
Resignations and retaliation: B.C. health-care workers see increasingly 'toxic' workplaces
There are more signs that tensions are high in British Columbia’s health authorities as an outspoken doctor on Vancouver Island has faced professional repercussions and nearly all the critical care doctors at a northern hospital have resigned.
-
Construction begins soon on Vancouver's Granville Bridge upgrade. Here's what to expect.
Crews are scheduled to begin upgrade work on Vancouver's Granville Bridge next week, but officials are promising the impacts on traffic will be minimal.
Regina
-
'Why would I hurt my own son?': Regina manslaughter trial hears father's interview with police
In a police interview that occurred shortly after the death of a three-month-old Regina baby, the boy's father, Catlin Goodwill, denied wrongdoing. Video of the interview was played during Goodwill's manslaughter trial, bringing many in the courtroom to tears.
-
Regina school to close due to 'structural concerns'
Holy Rosary Community School will be closing its doors due to structural concerns.
-
Risk of snow melt flooding in Sask. currently low: Water Security Agency
As of Feb. 1, the chance of snow melt flooding in Saskatchewan is low, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA).