Ottawa police seize two handguns, drugs following undercover operation in Gloucester
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Four people are facing charges following a month-long undercover investigation into drug trafficking in Gloucester.
Ottawa police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on Beaconwood Drive.
Officers seized two handguns and ammunition as well as a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, and hydrocodone. Scales, mobile devices, packaging materials and Canadian currency were also seized during the raid..
Three men and a woman from Ottawa face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime and numerous firearms offences.