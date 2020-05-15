OTTAWA -- Two people are facing charges after Ottawa Police seized a loaded gun and drugs from a vehicle in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa Police say in the early morning hours of Friday morning, officers approached a vehicle in the 300 block of Rideau Street and attempted to speak with the driver.

“In the course of the investigation, the two men aboard the vehicle attempted to flee from officers, striking police vehicles with their own vehicle,” police said in a media release Friday afternoon.

“The two men then fled on foot and were both arrested after a short pursuit.

Police say officers seized a fully loaded firearm with magazine, a second fully loaded extended magazine, cocaine and purple Fentanyl, oxycodone pills and cash.

Yves Niyonzima, 25, of Ottawa and Jamal Omar, 28, of Ottawa face several charges, including possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of an unregistered restricted weapon and possession of a scheduled substance.