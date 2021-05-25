Advertisement
Ottawa police seize handgun following weekend traffic stop in Lowertown
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a handgun was seized following a traffic stop in Lowertown over the long weekend.
In a release, police said officers pulled a driver over in Lowertown at around 11 p.m. Saturday and arrested him for a suspended license.
During a search police said they found a gun and drugs in the car.
Carter Preston, 28, of Ottawa, is facing a variety of charges including driving while suspended, possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon without a license, and unlawful possession of a schedule I substance.
His passenger, 28-year-old Julia Levesque, of Montreal, is also facing a variety of gun and drug-related charges.
Both remain in custody after appearing in court on Monday.