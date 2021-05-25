OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a handgun was seized following a traffic stop in Lowertown over the long weekend.

In a release, police said officers pulled a driver over in Lowertown at around 11 p.m. Saturday and arrested him for a suspended license.

During a search police said they found a gun and drugs in the car.

Carter Preston, 28, of Ottawa, is facing a variety of charges including driving while suspended, possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon without a license, and unlawful possession of a schedule I substance.

His passenger, 28-year-old Julia Levesque, of Montreal, is also facing a variety of gun and drug-related charges.

Both remain in custody after appearing in court on Monday.