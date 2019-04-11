Ottawa Police say a man wanted on a Quebec warrant has been arrested in the Capital.

Police say officers in the Bank St. and Albion Rd. area spotted a vehicle early Thursday that had fled a previous traffic stop. The car’s license plate was linked to a man wanted in Quebec.

After another traffic stop nearby, the driver was arrested without incident. Police say a quantity drugs and a loaded handgun were found in the car.

31-year-old Christopher Lee-Jones, of Ottawa, is facing charges of:

  • Possession of a weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Unlicensed person for possession of a weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number is altered
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession for the purpose of selling cannabis
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking
  • Possession of proceeds of crime not exceeding $5000