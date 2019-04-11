Ottawa Police seize drugs, handgun in early morning traffic stop
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 12:21PM EDT
Ottawa Police say a man wanted on a Quebec warrant has been arrested in the Capital.
Police say officers in the Bank St. and Albion Rd. area spotted a vehicle early Thursday that had fled a previous traffic stop. The car’s license plate was linked to a man wanted in Quebec.
After another traffic stop nearby, the driver was arrested without incident. Police say a quantity drugs and a loaded handgun were found in the car.
31-year-old Christopher Lee-Jones, of Ottawa, is facing charges of:
- Possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Unlicensed person for possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number is altered
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession for the purpose of selling cannabis
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking
- Possession of proceeds of crime not exceeding $5000