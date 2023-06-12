Ottawa police seize $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following three-month investigation

Two Gatineau, Que. men are facing charges after Ottawa police recovered $400,000 worth of stolen vehicles following a three-month investigation into auto thefts in the national capital region.

Ottawa police launched an investigation in March following a tip from the public about "suspicious activity" in their area. Police say the multi-agency investigation included Gatineau Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency and Montreal Police.

Police say earlier this month, two search warrants were executed in Gatineau and Ottawa. A search warrant was also executed in Montreal in May.

"Ultimately, this led to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of nine stolen vehicles," police said.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of four stolen Honda CRVs, a Toyota Highlander, a Toyota Tacoma, two Jeep Wranglers and a Dodge Ram.

Marck Kouassi, 25, and Laguad Bouabre, 23, both of Gatineau, each face nine counts of possessing stolen property for the purpose of trafficking, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.