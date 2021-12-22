A man suffered critical injuries in a downtown Ottawa shooting early Wednesday morning but his condition has since improved, police say. Investigators are now looking for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called to a home on Rideau Street near Cumberland Street around 7:40 a.m.

Paramedics say they transported a man to hospital with gunshot wounds in critical condition. In an update, Ottawa police said his condition has stabilized.

Police closed Rideau Street from Cumberland Street to Waller Street for the investigation. Roads have since reopened.

"There is no known threat to public safety at this time," Ottawa police said.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident. They are also looking for anyone who may have been in the area and may have dashcam footage or video security footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.