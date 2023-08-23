Ottawa police seek to identify Barrhaven robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a pharmacy in Barrhaven earlier this summer.

According to police, a man entered a pharmacy on Greenbank Road near Kilbirnie Drive at around 9:50 a.m. July 15, brandished a knife and stole narcotics before running away north on Greenbank.

No one was reported hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties, 5-foot-10 (177cm), and approximately 90 kg (198 lbs). He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a blue and red Cleveland Indians baseball cap, blue jeans with rips in them, black and white running shoes, and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.