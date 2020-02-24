OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who is accused of robbing a liquor store at knifepoint.

Police say a man entered the store on Bank Street near Gladstone Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. According to police, the man attempted to hide a bottle of alcohol in his clothes and leave the store. When he was approached by staff, there was a brief struggle until the suspect allegedly pulled a knife, at which point the employees backed off.

The man left on a bicycle.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5'8" (173 cm) tall and 150 to 160 lbs. (68-73 kg)

He was wearing black shoes, blue jeans, a black winter jacket, reading glasses, a black backpack, and a grey tuque.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.