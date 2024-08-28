Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

Rene Farley was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Trim Road and Brian Coburn Boulevard in Orléans.

He is described as white, with a medium build, and white hair. He was wearing a blue and white striped t-shirt, black pants and grey sneakers.

Police say there are concerns for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 3212.