    Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

    Rene Farley, 81, was last seen in the area of Trim Road and Brian Coburn Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Rene Farley, 81, was last seen in the area of Trim Road and Brian Coburn Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

    Rene Farley was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Trim Road and Brian Coburn Boulevard in Orléans.

    He is described as white, with a medium build, and white hair. He was wearing a blue and white striped t-shirt, black pants and grey sneakers.

    Police say there are concerns for his health and well-being.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 3212.

