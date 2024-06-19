OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police searching for motorcyclist spotted driving at 'very high rates of speed' in March

    Ottawa police are looking to identify a motorcyclist involved in a traffic incident on March 15 in Ottawa's west end. (Ottawa Police Service/release) Ottawa police are looking to identify a motorcyclist involved in a traffic incident on March 15 in Ottawa's west end. (Ottawa Police Service/release)
    The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a motorcycle driver, who was spotted allegedly travelling 100 km/h over the speed limit and performing "stunt driving maneuvers" on city streets.

    Police say at approximately 1:25 p.m. on March 15, officers observed a motorcyclist travelling at a very high rate of speed on West Hunt Club Road.

    "The motorcycle was later captured on radar at speeds of 160 km per hour along Greenbank Road," police said in a statement. "In addition to the high rates of speed, officers observed the driver performing stunt driving maneuvers. "

    Police say officers attempted to stop the motorcyclist, but the driver ran a red light and drove onto Highway 417.

    At the time of the incident, police say the driver was wearing a unique brightly coloured jacket, blue pants with red, white and black motorcycle boots and a multi-coloured helmet. Police say the motorcycle was a "black sport bike."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300.

