Ottawa police searching for break-and-enter suspect
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:21PM EDT
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect in a break-and-enter on Richmond Road last month.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a man they say broke into a locked garage and stole a bicycle last month.
The break-in happened Aug. 25 around 4:20 a.m. on Richmond Road near Woodroffe Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as white, between 30 and 45 years old, between five-foot-eight and six feet tall with a slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.