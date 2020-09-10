OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a man they say broke into a locked garage and stole a bicycle last month.

The break-in happened Aug. 25 around 4:20 a.m. on Richmond Road near Woodroffe Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as white, between 30 and 45 years old, between five-foot-eight and six feet tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.