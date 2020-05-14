OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for a suspect following a break-and-enter at an east-end business.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on March 25, police say a man broke into a commercial building in the 100 block of St. Laurent Boulevard and stole money from the register.

The suspect was wearing a black winter jacket with brown fur on the hood, a royal blue shirt underneath the jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655.