Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.

Police say Keira Fitzsimmons was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.

"There are concerns for her safety," police said.

Fitzsimmons is described as a white woman, thin build, black hair with a nose piercing. She was wearing a black hoodie sweater, green tank top, grey jogging pants and black "Air Force One" running shoes. She is also carrying a pink and white backpack with bears on it, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.