Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.
Police say Keira Fitzsimmons was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
"There are concerns for her safety," police said.
Fitzsimmons is described as a white woman, thin build, black hair with a nose piercing. She was wearing a black hoodie sweater, green tank top, grey jogging pants and black "Air Force One" running shoes. She is also carrying a pink and white backpack with bears on it, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Radio host deletes Twitter account after calling Blue Jays catcher's run to home plate 'embarrassing'
A TSN radio host has deleted his Twitter account after calling a video showing Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk sprinting from first to home plate 'embarrassing for the sport.'
Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.
Brett Favre biographer says not to bother with his book following allegations against ex-NFL player
In the wake of allegations against former NFL player Brett Favre, his biographer is advising the public not to read his book.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Quebec senator already out of Conservative caucus now quits party after Poilievre victory
A Quebec senator says Pierre Poilievre's first week as Conservative leader has left him "comfortable" with his decision to leave the party.
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
'Carolean era:' Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has entered a new era, which British Prime Minister Liz Truss has called the "Carolean age." CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what this means.
Catherine, Princess of Wales: The commoner who is key to the monarchy
Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the Royal Family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
N.S. environment minister rejects Eisner Cove wetlands appeals
Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Timothy Halman has dismissed two appeals related to an affordable housing development approval in the area of Eisner Cove-Mount Hope in Dartmouth.
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify 19-year-old killed in Etobicoke shooting
Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in Etobicoke Thursday night.
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
‘Am I dreaming?’: Toronto company to pilot four-day work week without 10-hour days
A Toronto company is testing out a four-day work week pilot for six months starting in October, and employees are not expected to work 10-hour days to make up for the lost time.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Man, 53, dies of his injuries one day after Laval hit-and-run, police say
Laval police said Friday a 53-year-old man has died of his injuries in a possible case of road rage as investigators are calling on the public's help to locate a "vehicle of interest."
-
'The tsunami is coming': Doctor warns Quebec health-care system requires radical overhaul
A Montreal family physician said he thinks governments should promote family medicine, but instead many doctors complain of an adversarial relationship with Quebec's health ministry in which they are forced to take on too many patients, and not allowed to work where they choose.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to light about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
North Bay's Run for the Cure returns
First responders in the region are once again a part of a friendly competition to raise funds for breast cancer.
London
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze
A suspicious fire at a multi-unit residence near downtown London has caused substantial damage.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. on the day of The Queen’s funeral
With the federal government declaring Sept. 19 a holiday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the province of Ontario has decided to opt for a day of mourning in lieu of a traditional holiday. So here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed this upcoming Monday in London.
Winnipeg
-
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': Manitoba parents look back on son's moment with Queen Elizabeth II
A week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, one Manitoba family is looking back on the time they had a brush with the monarch nearly 40 years ago.
-
Manitoba RCMP officer attacked with metal bar during arrest
A Manitoba RCMP officer was attacked with a metal bar while he was trying to arrest a suspect in Lowe Farm on Wednesday.
-
Fourth suspect charged in connection with death of 26-year-old man: Winnipeg police
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of 26-year-old Brandon Brust, whose remains were found outside of Winnipeg earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener
One person has been taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
Here are the Waterloo region school bus routes that will be cancelled next week
Starting Monday, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) said it is temporarily cancelling eight routes impacting around 850 students in Waterloo region and neighbouring townships.
-
Every Child Matters crosswalk unveiled in Kitchener
A new project honouring the victims of Canada’s residential school system has been unveiled in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
Calgary's food banks seek donations as demand reaches record levels
Calgary's food banks are feeling extra pressure, as the rising cost of living, an increasing inflation rate and supply chain issues push food prices ever-higher.
Saskatoon
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.
-
Ukrainian student flees war, works to solve Canada’s honeybee shortage
A veterinary student, who fled her war-torn home of Kyiv, is now in Saskatoon hoping to help solve Canada’s honeybee shortage.
Edmonton
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Sharks, Kane reach settlement on termination grievance
Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.
Vancouver
-
Home-sellers blame housing crisis when B.C. property not vacated by move-in date
Two B.C. homebuyers have been awarded more than $2,400 after discovering the former owners' tenants still living in their property on the possession date – a contract breach the sellers blamed on the province's housing crisis.
-
B.C. premier acknowledges child care concerns ahead of holiday during final UBCM address
B.C. Premier John Horgan was met with a standing ovation after delivering his final keynote speech at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler Friday.
-
13-year-old stabbed during altercation over fireworks in Surrey park, RCMP say
A 13-year-old was stabbed during "an altercation between a group of youths" in Surrey Thursday night, according to police.
Regina
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
DNA experts take the stand in Dillon Whitehawk trial
The trial of Dylan Whitehawk for the murder of Keesha Bitternose continued Friday, with the Crown calling two DNA analysis experts to the stand.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.