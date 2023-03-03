Ottawa police search for man accused of breaching his release conditions

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a 32-year-old man who allegedly breached his bail conditions.

Police say Anthony Parker was released from custody on Nov. 1 after being charged with assault, harassment and intimidation.

On Friday, police said he breached his release conditions on Thursday and is currently at large.

Parker is described as a white man, 6feet tall with a thin build and unique facial tattoos.

Police say Parker was last seen on Thursday leaving the 100 block of Bayshore Drive wearing a toque and black clothes.

He is known to frequent Ottawa and Gatineau, as well as Oshawa and Sudbury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.