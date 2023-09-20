Ottawa police say man wanted for attempted murder arrested
Ottawa police say a man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested.
Earlier this month, police said investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit obtained a warrant for the arrest of Shlash Alkhalaf. Police said he might have been in Montreal or Toronto.
The charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, forcible confinement and mischief under $5,000.
In a news release Wednesday, police said Alkhalaf was arrested in Ottawa on Tuesday.
No details about the specific incident for which he is charged have been made public.
