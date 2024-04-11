Ottawa police say 'high-risk sexual offender' now living in Vanier
Ottawa police are advising the public that a man with a history of sexual offences is now living in the Vanier area.
Police consider Karl Njolstad a "high-risk sexual offender" who has "a history of sexual assault and sexual interference, possessing, forcible confinement and making child pornography."
Njolstad was accused in 2017 of filming children changing their clothes after inviting children into his home to make movies. He was also accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 12.
Additional charges were laid in 2018.
Njolstad is described as white, 5-foot-9 (175 cm) with brown eyes, a medium build, and salt-and-pepper hair.
Njolstad is under several strict conditions. He may not purchase or possess alcohol or drugs, other than prescription medications and over-the-counter medicines. He is also barred from having any device that would allow access to the internet and cannot acquire, possess or view pornography or other sexually explicit materials. He cannot attend schools, daycares, community centres, public swimming pools, or public parks where children are or can reasonably be expected to be present and cannot seek employment or volunteering that would put him in a position of authority over anyone under the age of 16. He is also ordered not to communicate with or contact anyone under 16 unless he does so under the supervision of a court approved person.
"The Ottawa Police Service believes that Njolstad poses a risk to the community, particularly children and is concerned that he may commit similar offences in the future," police said in a news release Thursday.
Police said anyone who is aware of potential breaches to Njolstad's conditions should not approach him, and instead contact the Ottawa Police Service High-Risk Offender Management Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4395 or 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.
Ottawa police say this information is being released under the authority of Regulation 412/23 of the Community Safety and Policing Act, which allows for the release of personal information about an individual if it is reasonably believed that the individual poses a significant risk of harm to other persons or property, and it is reasonably believed that such disclosure would reduce that risk.
