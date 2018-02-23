

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have charged a 56-year-old Ottawa man in connection with alleged child sex assaults

Karl Njolstad is charged with a slew of offenses including sexual assault, production of child pornography, and forcible confinement. Police say the alleged victims are younger than 12 years old.

Njolstad was charged last August with similar offenses . He was accused of inviting neighbourhood children into his home to make movies and secretly recorded them changing their clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.