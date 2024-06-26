Ottawa police renew calls for tips in 2017 murder outside Rideau Street nightclub

Ottawa police are renewing calls for information in the unsolved murder of a 27-year-old man who was murdered outside a Rideau Street nightclub seven years ago.

Ashton Dickson was shot and killed on June 26, 2017 following an altercation that began in the bathroom line of Mingle Bar located at 470 Rideau Street, and continued into the street.

The murder remains unsolved, and the Ottawa Police Service continues to search for anyone with information about what occurred that night or who may have witnessed the crime.

Police believe Ashton was shot and killed in front of a dozen people.

"Ashton had his whole life ahead of him, filled with hopes and dreams. But all of those hopes and dreams were cut short in a moment when he was shot - right in front of numerous witnesses," said Donna Dickson, Ashton's mother in a video released by police on Wednesday.

"We understand that coming forward takes courage and that fear might have held you back in the past. But time changes things. If you were there that night, or if you have any information about what happened, please, please come forward."

Since June 2020, OPS has offered a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest, the highest amount offered by the police service.

There are currently 24 unsolved murder cases in Ottawa in the last ten years, representing 13 per cent of homicides.

"Ashton's case is not the only one that remains unsolved in our city. There are other families who are waiting for justice," said OPS deputy chief Trish Ferguson in the news release.

"These families are also living with the weight of their loved ones' unsolved murders. We have made progress in many of these cases, but we need your help to bring the cases to court."

Anyone with information in Dickson's case, or any unsolved homicide are asked to call the OPS tip line at 613-236-1222, extension 5477.

Anonymous tips can also be left via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.