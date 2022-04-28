Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
About 500 motorcycles are expected to roll into town starting Friday for a series of events that are reminiscent of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest in February.
The ride on Saturday will leave St. Laurent Shopping Centre around 10:45 a.m. and snake through downtown, leaving via Highway 417. The entire route has been designated as a no-stopping zone, Interim Chief Steve Bell told reporters Thursday.
Events associated with 'Rolling Thunder' are planned Friday through Sunday. Residents are being told to expect to see an increased police presence in the downtown and ByWard Market areas, while an exclusionary zone will be set up stopping any motor vehicles involved in a rally, protest or demonstration from entering.
The zone stretches from Waller Street to Bronson Avenue and Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue, along with the ByWard Market area from MacKenzie Avenue to King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street to Murray Street.
Police said roads will remain open for residential and business traffic, pedestrians, cyclists and OC Transpo.
“City barricades, heavy equipment, police officers and police vehicles will be at various controlled access points surrounding the vehicle exclusion zones to filter lawful traffic onto and in and around those streets,” Bell said.
.RCMP and OPP officers will be deployed in Ottawa, along with officers from municipal police forces.
Ottawa police have shared the full planned route for the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle ride on Saturday.
Full ride route revealed
The biker convoy is scheduled to arrive on Friday, with a rally and march scheduled for Parliament Hill at 6 p.m.
The majority of the events are set for Saturday, including a "Veterans For Freedom" service at the National War Memorial and a rally and march on Parliament Hill.
Bell said motorcyclists plan to gather at an unspecified area on Coventry Road Saturday morning for a ride through the city. They plan to leave there around 10:45 a.m., riding north along the Vanier Parkway, turning onto Montreal Road and merging onto Rideau Street.
They will then turn south onto Waller Street and then head onto the Mackenzie King Bridge. After crossing the bridge they will turn south on Elgin Street and then east on Laurier Avenue West. Finally, they will turn onto Nicholas Street and merge onto Highway 417.
That route takes them within a couple of blocks of the National War Memorial, a focal point for the demonstrators where some will already be gathering on foot. But vehicles won't be allowed to park there.
The entire route has been designated as a no-stopping zone. Officers will be along the route directing traffic and ensuring the bikers “safely and expeditiously leave the area with as little impact as possible on residents,” Bell said.
Bell said police also have a plan in place in the event that people don’t follow their directions to move along.
He did not specify the location on Coventry Road where bikers plan to gather.
"We aren’t engaging in any sort of coordination of the event. The information that we have is that organizers are planning to muster in and around that area," he said.
But messages on social media say the bikers are planning to muster at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.
CTV News reached out to Morguard, which owns the mall, for comment on the possibility of bikers mustering there.
"Providing a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for our guests is our main priority," a spokesperson said in response. "St. Laurent Shopping Centre is open to customers this weekend."
During the February protests, demonstrators set up a long-term encampment at the baseball stadium on Coventry Road. Bell said police would work to ensure that doesn't happen again.
"We’re not going to tolerate any sort of unlawful activity that indicates any sort of longer-term occupation of any area of our city,” he said. “We will be very responsive and very proactive in identifying and dismantling any sort of circumstances like that.”
Mayor 'much more confident'
Bell said the February occupation of downtown changed community expectations for how police handle protests moving forward. Ottawa deals with hundreds of protests in a given year, but the occupation shifted police response, he said.
"What you’re seeing is us take a much more proactive stance in terms of how we manage people in and around that downtown core," he said.
“We do know there’s been a fracture in trust between our community and the police service as an outcome of the occupation in February,” Bell said, adding that police have been focused on developing a plan that takes community concerns into account.
“We believe that’s what we’ve developed,” he said. “Our hope is that…we start to rebuild that trust with our community, because it’s vitally important to us.”
In parts of downtown not covered by the exclusionary zone where protest vehicles won't be allowed, there will be some no parking and no stopping restrictions, as well as an increased police presence to reassure residents, Bell said.
Mayor Jim Watson said Thursday he feels much more confident in the police and city's planned response for this protest.
"I feel much more confident today with the plan in place, and the preparatory work that’s been undertaken by the police and our different departments to help slowly but surely regain the confidence of the public that when these kinds of events happen on a go-forward basis—and they will—we’re better prepared to deal with it.”
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
Nearly 1,000 Canadian Armed Forces members denied COVID-19 vaccine exemptions
The Canadian military says nearly 1,000 members have been denied exemptions from the military's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum
Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum Thursday as the United Nations' chief surveyed the destruction in towns outside Kyiv that experienced some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.
Harrowing allegation of rape in Russian-occupied Kherson
A 16-year-old Ukrainian alleges she was raped by a soldier in a part of the southern region of Kherson while it was occupied by Russian forces, an incident investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors and deemed a war crime.
Atlantic
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
-
'Blows my mind': N.S. man receives $1,000 bill after power disconnected, smart meter removed
A Nova Scotia Power customer says he received a $1018.32 bill from the utility after his power had been disconnected and the smart meter taken off his home.
-
'Smoker's paradise': Dilapidated half-duplex sells quickly after brutally honest listing goes viral
The owners of a half-duplex listed for sale in the Halifax area say they're relieved it sold quickly, but were unprepared for a torrent of unwanted attention because of the online listing.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Toronto mass vaccine clinic to close today after more than a year of operations
Toronto’s first and biggest mass vaccination clinic will close at the end of the day, after being in operation for more than a year.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
Montreal
-
Four months later, 37 Sunwing passengers slapped with $59K in fines between them
Some people were found to have committed multiple infractions, with a total of 42 penalties spread between the 37 people. That includes "18 penalties for non-compliance of vaccination status and 24 penalties for not respecting instructions to wear a mask," Transport Canada wrote.
-
Eastbound A-132 closed in Longueuil after multi-vehicle collision
At least one person is in hospital after a collision involving several vehicles on the A-132 in Longueuil.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 46, deaths rise by 23
After what appears to be a blip earlier this week when COVID-19 hospitalizations rose, Quebec's numbers dropped again Thursday, with the province reporting 46 fewer people in hospital overall.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police wrap up disturbing child porn investigation, four charged
A fourth man has been charged in connection with an online child sexual abuse material investigation spanning 13 months involving another man who has also been charged with bestiality, Sudbury police say.
-
Sudbury OPP sergeant accused of stealing from evidence locker
A 27-year veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police has been suspended with pay in Sudbury after being accused of stealing from the evidence vault.
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | Ukrainian mother and child flee to London, Ont. as husband fights on
They fled war-torn Ukraine just days ago, but a mother and her young daughter have arrived in London, Ont.
-
War of words heats up after local mayor calls on province to investigate TVDSB
The rift is widening between the region’s largest school board and some rural politicians.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba investing $1.5 billion in to improve province's highways
The Manitoba government is investing $1.5 billion into the province’s highway network.
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
Accused received calls, texts from creditors in lead up to Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
The Crown closed its case Wednesday in the Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial with testimony from its final three witnesses.
Kitchener
-
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have a approved a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.
-
Oxford County Council votes to place Woodstock mayor on paid leave of absence
Oxford County Council is following suit of City of Woodstock Council in placing Mayor and County Councillor Trevor Birtch on a paid leave of absence.
-
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Calgary Zoo and Bow Habitat Station to host first-ever Alberta Biodiversity Festival
A new festival coming to Calgary next month will celebrate the province's fish, water, wildlife and ecosystems.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza could be home to downtown grocery store
A Vancouver-based developer has approached the City of Saskatoon with a proposal to open a full-service grocery store with a restaurant and take-out at the Midtown Plaza.
-
Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton golf courses opening this week
Rundle Golf Course is open now, and Victoria and Riverside are scheduled to open on Friday.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A rather uneventful weather outlook
It's a rather uneventful weather outlook for Edmonton and area over the next few days.
Vancouver
-
Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in East Vancouver
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in East Vancouver.
-
21 surrendered puppies being cared for by BC SPCA, 1 mother died from suspected antifreeze poisoning
Nearly two dozen puppies are receiving much-needed care from an animal welfare organization in B.C.'s South Peace region.
-
Mounties ask additional victims to come forward after B.C. man charged in sex assault investigation
A B.C. man was charged recently in a sexual assault investigation and Mounties are asking any other potential victims to come forward.
Regina
-
'The culture needs to change': Victim of alleged sexual assault by military major calling for more support from CAF
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted twice by a major with the Royal Canadian Air Force at 15 Wing Moose Jaw is calling on the military to provide more help and resources for alleged victims.
-
Sask. constituency borders to be redrawn based on census data
Saskatchewan’s constituency borders will be redrawn by a newly appointed commission.
-
Family members want legislation changed after sudden closure of Regina care home
The family members of former residents at a Regina care home want answers and compensation after the owner abruptly closed the facility earlier this month.