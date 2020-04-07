OTTAWA -- An Ottawa Police officer climbed a building to help an unconscious woman in downtown Ottawa over the weekend.

Sgt. Jason Riopel was on patrol Saturday when he was alerted to an unconscious woman on a rooftop.

A concerned citizen saw the woman from his balcony, and believed she was in distress.

Police say Sgt. Riopel scaled the building to gain access to the roof and jumped from one roof to another to check on the woman.

“She had passed out overnight and appeared unconscious,” said police in a statement.

Sgt. Riopel and the Ottawa Fire Service ensured the woman’s safety in regaining consciousness and assisting her down from the roof.

Police remind everyone to check on neighbours, family and friends – “if you see something, say something.”