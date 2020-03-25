OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking for three people following an assault at the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre earlier this month..

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 9, a woman was having an argument with two men in the parking lot of a business on Earl Grey Drive.

Police say when a 64-year-old man approached them to see if the woman needed assistance, the two men assaulted the victim.

The victim was struck in the face with a six-pack of beer.

The woman and two men ran from the scene.

Pictures of the three suspects can be seen in the main photo of the story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.