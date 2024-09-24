Ottawa police mounted unit to aid in missing persons searches, protests

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says a new mounted unit will be used for more than just the ByWard Market.

Stubbs said last week that the Ottawa Police Service would be bringing back a unit on horseback to patrol certain areas, most notably the ByWard Market. But speaking to reporters Monday, he added the unit will have other uses.

"A mounted unit is very useful when it comes to major events, when it comes to protests. There's a number of police agencies in Canada that have them and they're very beneficial in managing a lot of protests and we have a few, so they're definitely, definitely going to be deployed when needed," he said. "Not every protest, for sure, but when needed at protests and events."

The Ottawa Police Service has not had a mounted unit for many years. A unit from Toronto was in the city in February 2022 to create space between police and protesters during the operation to clear the Freedom Convoy demonstration from Wellington Street, resulting in a 49-year-old woman being injured after she was pushed into the path of the horses during that operation.

Stubbs said last week he aims to have the mounted unit operational by April 2025.

"You'll see this mounted unit on Wellington, on Sparks, in different parts of the city but, in fact, the ByWard Market as well, too," he said.

Stubbs also said mounted officers could aid in searches for missing people.

"We're also going to use them for missing persons investigations. They're very helpful. As you know, we have lots of large parks, a rural area, and we have a number of missing people. A mounted unit can get around a lot quicker, and a lot easier with their height to see potential missing people, so that's going to get used there."

It's unclear what a mounted unit will cost. The Ottawa Police Service is set to receive $50 million over the next five years from the federal government, something Stubbs addressed Monday, saying the police service and Public Safety Canada are working through the process to release the funds.

"I anticipate, or I'm hopeful, that in the fall the funds could be finalized, but that announcement, and that confirmation is not yet here," he said.