Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in Nacho the cat's theft

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in the theft of a cat -- that has been found – from an Orléans pet store earlier this month.

Nacho the cat was reportedly taken from the Pet Valu located at the Convent Glen Shopping Centre on Sept. 27. On Oct. 2, The Furry Tales Cat Rescue that helped lead the charge to find him, said Nacho had been found.

Furry Tales Cat Rescue says Nacho, the kitten who was allegedly stolen from an Orléans pet store last week, has been found. (Furry Tales Cat Rescue/Instagram)

The suspect is known to frequent the Orléans and Jeanne D’Arc Blvd area. He is also known to ride a red bicycle, police note.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 3566. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.ca.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington