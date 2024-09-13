Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in assault at Bluesfest

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with an assault that took place in July at Bluesfest.

On July 9 at around 10:00 p.m., police say there was an altercation after the suspect bumped into the victim near the centre of the field facing the main stage during a Bluesfest concert.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’11”, large muscular build, and short “dirty blond” hair. He was wearing a red/purple shirt, light-coloured shorts and red shoes at the time the incident happened.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, extension 5166, or leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.