    • Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in assault at Bluesfest

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with an assault that took place in July at Bluesfest.

    On July 9 at around 10:00 p.m.,  police say there was an altercation after the suspect bumped into the victim near the centre of the field facing the main stage during a Bluesfest concert.

    The victim sustained minor injuries.

    The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’11”, large muscular build, and short “dirty blond” hair. He was wearing a red/purple shirt, light-coloured shorts and red shoes at the time the incident happened.

    Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, extension 5166, or leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.

     

