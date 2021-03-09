OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they are looking for a vehicle connected with the Richmond area homicide over the weekend.

Leo Santostefano, 40, was found dead on a snowmobile trail near Dobson Lane and McBean Street Sunday morning. The cause of death has not been released but police have confirmed it was a homicide.

In an update Tuesday, police said they are looking for a 2008 silver Nissan Altima four-door with Ontario licence plate CKZC 717.

The Nissan has fresh damage and scratches that can be seen on the rear left side bumper, and part of the muffler is missing, police said in a release.

"If the vehicle is located, please do not approach and call 911 immediately," Ottawa police warned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 612-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.