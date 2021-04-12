OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is making a fresh push toward solving open homicide cases, launching an ‘Unsolved Homicide Task Force.'

“We will never forget the victims of homicides and all of these cases remain active. We have been meeting with and working with the families and loved ones of the victims to offer them support and ensure these crimes are solved,” Chief Peter Sloly said in a news release Monday announcing the task force.

“This new Task Force is the next step in our mission to solve these homicides, support the victim’s families, hold the perpetrators accountable and improve the safety of all affected communities.”

Police say the task force will be focusing on cases dating back to 2009 with 22 particular homicides. They said the victims are primarily young men from marginalized communities, and the task force will be staffed with officers from diverse backgrounds.

“Our Unit is dedicated to being the voice of the victims of homicides and to bringing justice to their loved ones,” said Insp. Carl Cartright.

“In every case we have evidence and leads that we will follow up on, but we need help from our community,” he added. “Homicides are solved because people with information come forward to police.”

Anyone with information about unsolved homicides is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.