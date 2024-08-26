OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police investigating west end homicide

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a home on Sunday evening.

    Police say they were called to an address on Lady Slipper Way, a rural area just north of Highway 7 at about 6:40 p.m.

    One man was arrested.

    The Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating.

    More details were not immediately available.

    Police will provide an update later today.

