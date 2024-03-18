OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Police investigating swastikas painted on Montreal Road ATM

    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after hate motivated graffiti was painted on an ATM machine in the city's east end. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after hate motivated graffiti was painted on an ATM machine in the city's east end. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after swastikas were painted on a TD Bank ATM machine in the city's east end over the weekend.

    An emailed statement by OPS says they responded at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday after a caller to 3-1-1 reported the vandalism in the 1600 block of Montreal Road, east of downtown Ottawa.

    Police say they attended the scene and have documented the graffiti.

    No other information has been released.

    The incident is now under investigation by the force's Hate and Bias Crime Unit.

