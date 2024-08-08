Ottawa police investigating suspicious death in Orleans

Ottawa police say the death of a 34-year-old man in Orléans this week is considered suspicious.

The man died during the overnight hours Wednesday, police said, in the 300-block of Mockingbird Drive — a residential street that runs between Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard and Lawnsberry Drive, just north of the 174.

The man was found inside a home after a police responded to a 9-1-1 call.

Police have not identified the man, saying they are still trying to notify his family.

No details about how the man died have been released.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.