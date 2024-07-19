Ottawa police investigating shooting on Clarence Street, asking for video footage

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a shooting incident that left no injuries or victims Thursday evening in the ByWard Market.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Clarence Street.

Police note people had run away prior to their arrival on the scene.

Anyone with cell phone or video footage is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca