OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police investigating shooting on Clarence Street, asking for video footage

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a shooting incident that left no injuries or victims Thursday evening in the ByWard Market.

    It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Clarence Street.

    Police note people had run away prior to their arrival on the scene.

    Anyone with cell phone or video footage is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News