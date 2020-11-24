OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the area of Ogilvie Road and Cyrville Road.

Police said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday and that a vehicle was possibly involved.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene but did not find anyone injured.

Police said that Guns and Gangs investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident.

Police are also looking for anyone who may have been in the area and may have dashcam footage they would be willing to share.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Map for reference purposes.