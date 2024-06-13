OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa police say a person's death in Nepean has been deemed a homicide.

    Police responded to a home on Woodroffe Avenue, north of Baseline Road, at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, where one person was found dead inside.

    Police said the death was declared a homicide on Thursday.

    The victim has not been publicly identified as next of kin notification remains ongoing.

    This marks the 11th homicide in the city so far this year.

