Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue

Ottawa police say a person's death in Nepean has been deemed a homicide.

Police responded to a home on Woodroffe Avenue, north of Baseline Road, at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, where one person was found dead inside.

Police said the death was declared a homicide on Thursday.

The victim has not been publicly identified as next of kin notification remains ongoing.

This marks the 11th homicide in the city so far this year.