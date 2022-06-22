Ottawa police investigating after man forcefully enters home in Sandy Hill

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into an apartment and made sexual comments to the occupants.

The Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit is investigating a residential break-in at approximately 12 a.m. on June 3 at a home on Somerset Street East in Sandy Hill.

Police say the suspect forcefully entered the home, made sexual comments to some of the female occupants and then fled the scene on foot.

No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 45 years old, 5'10" to 6'1", with short brown hair, a beard and tattoos on both inner forearms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.