OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating two separate shootings in Ottawa on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots heard in the area of Macy Boulevard in Westboro.

Police said officers did not locate any property damage, nor was anyone with injuries located in the area.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. a 22-year-old man arrived at an Ottawa hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim was listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the two incidents are separate and not linked.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.