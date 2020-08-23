OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating a death in Barrhaven.

Police say frontline patrol officers were called to the 3100 block of Strandherd Drive at 7:15 p.m. for reports of a man being assaulted.

Police say the man was later pronounced dead.

In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa Police said it was a "suspicious death investigation", but provided no other details.

