Ottawa police identify man accused of pulling knife on OC Transpo passenger

Ottawa police say a man accused of trying to rob someone on an OC Transpo bus in June has been identified.

The incident happened on a Route 85 bus at around 11:40 p.m. June 29.

According to police, the bus was in Gatineau when the suspect and victim "exchanged a few words" before the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded the victim's belongings.

The victim alerted other passengers and the driver, and the bus stopped on Preston Street in Ottawa, where the suspect got off and left in the direction of Oak Street, a news release says.

No one was hurt.

Police had asked for help identifying a suspect and released photos on Tuesday. On Wednesday, police said the man had been identified.

Charges have not been announced and the man was not publicly named,

Since the man has been identified but has not been charged, CTV News has removed his photo from this article.