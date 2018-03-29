

Ottawa Police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide.

Police and Ottawa Paramedics were called to a home on Covington Place, in the Centrepointe area, at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.

There, they found 36-year-old Brian Scollard suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital.

Police would not elaborate on what caused the injuries, but said they were not caused by a gun.

One man was taken into custody at the scene; he was released without charges Thursday afternoon.

This is the ninth homicide of 2018.

"Police are working to get the entire story about all of this," said Cst. Chuck Benoit.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Major Crime Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.