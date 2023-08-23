Ottawa police identify Barrhaven robbery suspect

Ottawa police have identified a suspect accused of robbing a pharmacy in Barrhaven earlier this summer.

According to police, a man entered a pharmacy on Greenbank Road near Kilbirnie Drive at around 9:50 a.m. July 15, brandished a knife and stole narcotics before running away north on Greenbank.

No one was reported hurt.

On Wednesday, police released photos and a suspect description, asking the public for assistance to identify the individual.

On Friday, police said investigators in the Robbery Unit have identified the suspect, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the photo from our story.