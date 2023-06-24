Ottawa police identify Barrhaven park sexual assault suspect

Ottawa police say a man suspected of two separate sexual assaults in a Barrhaven park has been identified.

Police say the alleged incidents took place at Grovehurst Park, near Strandherd Drive and Crestway Drive.

The first incident took place at around 8 p.m. May 30. Police claim a man sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16. The second incident took place Friday, also around 8 p.m. A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Ottawa police said in a news release Sunday morning the man had been identified and thanked the public for its assistance.

His name was not released and police have yet to announce charges. The investigation remains ongoing.