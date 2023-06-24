Ottawa police identify Barrhaven park sexual assault suspect
Ottawa police say a man suspected of two separate sexual assaults in a Barrhaven park has been identified.
Police say the alleged incidents took place at Grovehurst Park, near Strandherd Drive and Crestway Drive.
The first incident took place at around 8 p.m. May 30. Police claim a man sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16. The second incident took place Friday, also around 8 p.m. A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.
Ottawa police said in a news release Sunday morning the man had been identified and thanked the public for its assistance.
His name was not released and police have yet to announce charges. The investigation remains ongoing.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble remains for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
Trudeau off to Iceland to meet Nordic leaders ahead of NATO, amid Arctic uncertainty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to meet with Nordic leaders ahead of an upcoming NATO summit and as uncertainty looms over the future of the Arctic.
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: online tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
As Canada's wildfires intensify, recruiting firefighters is tougher
Canada is wrestling with its worst-ever start to wildfire season, but recruiting firefighters is becoming increasingly difficult due to tight labour markets and the tough nature of the job, provincial officials say.
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
Atlantic
-
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
-
Cabinet ministers quit amid ‘crisis’ for low-income New Brunswickers
Two cabinet ministers have resigned in as many weeks, and for New Brunswick's Common Front for Justice, it's not only a concern for the government but worrisome because of the high-profile portfolios they oversaw.
-
Affordable housing rally in Dartmouth calls for more units in HRM
ACORN Nova Scotia organized a rally outside Mic Mac Mall on Saturday calling for affordable housing units to be included in all future housing developments, including the construction of residential units that will be built around the shopping centre.
Toronto
-
One day before Toronto byelection, Olivia Chow maintains polling lead
Olivia Chow would be elected as mayor of Toronto if the byelection was held today, according to a new Mainstreet Research poll.
-
Massive crowds expected as Toronto hosts Canada's largest Pride parade
Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.
-
Petro-Canada outage at gas stations, on website, app
Petro-Canada is experiencing an outage impacting gas stations in Ontario and halting customers from logging into its app and website.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: online tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
-
Mont-Tremblant half Ironman race cancelled due to poor air quality
The Ironman 70.3 race in Mont-Tremblant has been cancelled Sunday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in northern Quebec.
-
3 back-to-back drownings in Quebec waters over the weekend
Three men drowned in Quebec waters between Friday night and Sunday morning in separate incidents.
Northern Ontario
-
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
-
Missing snake: Police seek help, warn caution
A 4-foot-long boa constrictor missing in northern Ontario.
-
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
London
-
Mainly cloudy with showers expected to finish off weekend
A mix of sun and cloud Sunday to start, changing to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers will start late in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm.
-
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble remains for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
-
Families attend Oakridge Pride Festival in London, Ont.
Rainbow flags and heavy security highlighted the Oakridge Pride Festival in west London, Ont. Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Health care professionals strike tentative deal with province after 5 years without contract
The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) has reached a tentative agreement with the province.
-
City of Winnipeg looking at new road renewal funding model
The City of Winnipeg is looking at a new funding model for road renewal, which it hopes will improve road conditions, add to the city's active transportation network, and make our streets safer.
-
'Good for Winnipeg': Newcomer welcome fair creates new community connections
A multicultural celebration welcomed newcomers to Winnipeg Saturday, while also providing them with valuable resources for starting a new life in Canada.
Kitchener
-
Rainfall warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington, funnel clouds spotted
Waterloo region, Wellington County, and many communities in Ontario are in for some wet and windy conditions on Saturday.
-
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
-
Truck driver notes safety concerns on roadways after witnessing semis collide on Highway 401
An Ontario truck driver is sharing safety concerns on the road after witnessing two tractor-trailers collide in front of him on Thursday, along Highway 401 near Cambridge.
Calgary
-
GameCon takes off for first annual event in Canada
Thousands flocked to the BMO centre for a first of its kind gaming convention in Canada.
-
Belarus deal to take in leader of Russian rebellion puts him in an even more repressive nation
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was notorious for unbridled and profane challenges to authority even before the attempted rebellion that he mounted Saturday. The reported agreement for him to go into exile in Belarus would place him in a country where such behaviour is even less acceptable than in his homeland.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders edge Calgary Stampeders 29-26 in overtime
Nic Marshall's end-zone interception sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' 29-26 overtime win Saturday over the host Calgary Stampeders.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
-
'Total team win' Riders hold off Stamps in overtime
Nick Marshall’s interception in the second overtime mini-game sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-26 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.
-
Saskatoon man awarded for rescuing family from house fire
A Saskatoon man has been awarded for saving the lives of four people and two animals from a house fire.
Edmonton
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Ukrainians in Edmonton react to unfolding tension within Russia
Some in Edmonton's Ukrainian community are cautiously optimistic about how Ukraine might benefit from the recent tension from within Russia and wonder if the instability might play a role in ending the war.
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
Vancouver
-
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend
The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.
-
Inside B.C. schools' shift away from letter grading
Striving for an A+ won’t be a goal for students in B.C. next fall. Instead, kindergarten to grade 9 students will be marked by a scale system.
-
Sikh community rallies at Indian consulate in Vancouver, decrying gurdwara shooting as foreign interference
Protesters in Vancouver say many Sikh community members firmly believe the shooting death of a British Columbia temple president was linked to foreign interference.
Regina
-
'Total team win' Riders hold off Stamps in overtime
Nick Marshall’s interception in the second overtime mini-game sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-26 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.
-
Arrest made in hit and run that killed 1-year-old boy
A man wanted for a hit and run that killed a one-year-old boy on Thursday has been arrested.
-
'We're concerned about it' Riders' Hawkins injured vs Calgary
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins was carted off to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter of his Canadian Football League debut.