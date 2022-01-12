Six motorists are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped on Ottawa roads Tuesday.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says one driver was stopped going 120 kilometres an hour on the Airport Parkway, where the speed limit is 70 km/h.

Two others were stopped on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end going 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

On Heron Road, a driver was stopped going 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, while a second motorist was observed going 109 km/h.

On Bronson Avenue, a motorist was stopped for going 107 km/h in a 60 km/h.

Under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act, a driver charged with stunt driving faces an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days, and the vehicle is impounded for two weeks.

6��were stopped for #StuntDriving yesterday:

The 174- 2 stopped going 134km in an 80km/h

Heron Rd- 109km and 115km in a 60km/h

Bronson Ave- 107km in a 60km/h

Airport Pkwy- 120km in a 70/km/h#speedingisnotworthit #slowdown #Roadsafety @OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/xnz1zHPdtX — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) January 12, 2022

Police nab driver of stolen vehicle

Police also hit the brakes on an auto theft during a roadside stop for speeding.

The Traffic Unit says a traffic officer out in Barrhaven stopped a driver for speeding, and it turned out the vehicle was stolen.

"The driver who had fled on foot, was located and arrested by a nearby patrol officer," said police on Twitter.

"The driver was charged accordingly."