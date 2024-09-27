Ottawa police asking people to celebrate responsibly during, after Panda Game

The Ottawa Police Service is asking residents to celebrate responsibly during and after the Panda Game, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 6 at TD Place.

Police say the reminder is an effort to make sure this year's festivities are not only enjoyable and fun, but also safe.

Bylaw officers have already started to go door-to-door in the Sandy Hill, ByWard Market and Old Ottawa South areas to speak directly to residents and businesses.

"Police and Bylaw are aware of several addresses that have previously raised concerns and will monitor them," police said in a news release Friday.

"Property owners can grant police Agent Status in advance to enable officers to enforce the Trespass to Property Act if partygoers spill onto their private property. Visit ottawapolice.ca/AgentStatus."

The rivalry football game is between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University. Both universities are also asking people who are attending to "play by the book" and familiarize themselves with the event rules or Fan Code of Conduct.

A post-Panda Party will take place after the game at the 90U Residence parking lot on the uOttawa campus.

Police are sharing some safety tips:

1. Plan your ride. Drive sober. Order a rideshare, take public transit or stay overnight.

2. Be a good neighbour. Loud and rowdy parties do not make good neighbour relations. Keep the noise/music to a dull roar and respect property in your neighbourhood.

3. Keep alcohol where it belongs. Police will enforce the Liquor Licence and Control Act. Leave the booze at home or drink it at an authorized establishment.

4. Don't invite us to the party. Keep gatherings under control with visitors you know.

5. Be a good friend. Watch out for the safety and well-being of one another. Call 911 in an emergency.

Here's how to get there:

• A free shuttle service will depart from the University of Ottawa (details to be confirmed).

• OC Transpo services will be free for all Panda Game ticket holders three hours before and after the event.

• OC Transpo will offer additional service on routes 6 and 7 on Oct. 6.

The Panda Game brings students, alumni, faculty and staff from these two universities in Ottawa together.

Tickets are available online.